Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya's response when asked about Raj Kundra's case will win your hearts

has been enjoying his marital bliss for a week now. The newlywed Bigg Boss 14 runner up was spotted out and about the city yesterday. And paparazzi got clicking and shooting in no time. Now, sometimes paparazzi question celebrities as they are spotted. And even Rahul Vaidya was asked a question. A pap asked Rahul about his opinion on the Raj Kundra case. The Tera Intezaar hitmakers refused to comment on the case, saying, "I don’t want to comment anything on this. I just hope everyone stays happy. I hope nobody gets into controversy. Everyone is already worried and in a bad mood due to Covid-19. I just hope everyone gets to work. Let all controversies end and let there only be happiness. It’s difficult but let everyone have a positive approach." Now, isn't that admirable? Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and more – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

He further told the paparazzi to see if there are more questions that need answering. Rahul Vaidya also gave best wishes to his Bigg Boss best friends, Aly Goni and , for their another song collaboration, 2 Phone. The song is sung by and will release on 25th July 2021. Have a dekko Rahul Vaidya's video here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Reports of Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht living separately, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 15 moving to OTT and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Now, fans have been bowled over by Rahul's frankness and his oneliners. Heaps of praises have been dropped for the Madhaniya singer in the comments section of the post. One such user found his Rakhi Sawant oneliner quite funny and wrote, "His one liner kuch bacha hai to hai hi raki sawant," with a lot of laughing emoticons. Another fan wrote, "He is honest always." One of them mention another oneliner of Rahul, "Pura interview aj he loge ... his one liners," and laughed it off. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's first dance as man and wife was a mix of romance, goofiness and unconventionality – view pics

Meanwhile, recently, Rahul Vaidya and celebrated a week of marital bliss. There was romance, love and goofiness in the atmosphere as the lovebirds cut the cake in front of their friends. Talking about the Raj Kundra case, 's businessman husband's custody has been extended. It is reported that he will have his hearing on Monday, that is, 26 July. Raj Kundra has challenged his arrest in Bombay High Court.