Super Dancer Chapter 4: Is Karisma Kapoor stepping up for Shilpa Shetty on the show? Here's the TRUTH

After Raj Kundra's arrest in the Hotshots app case for producing and publishing vulgar content, it was reported that will be skipping the shoot of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actress who has been the judge of the dance reality TV show has been in the headlines after her husband was arrested on Monday (19 July 2021). Talking about the show, it was reported that would be stepping in place of Shilpa Shetty as a judge. And now as per a report in ETimes, the rumours of Karisma replacing Shilpa on the show are false. A source close to Karisma Kapoor told the portal, "The actress is not doing the show and she was just a guest judge on one of the episodes of the show." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut to expose 'Bullywood', Karisma Kapoor replaces Shilpa Shetty, Gehana Vasisth stands by Raj Kundra in porn controversy and more

Soon after Raj Kundra’s arrest on Monday, rumours started floating around that Shilpa did not report on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. It seems that since Karisma Kapoor was already visiting as a guest jugde on the show, lead to the rumours. However, according to the latest report, the actress does not intend to become an in-house judge at all. For the unversed, a couple of months ago when Shilpa Shetty and her entire family had contracted COVID-19, Malaika Arora had stepped in for the actress as the judge. Malaika is currently busy with India’s Best Dancer. Whether or not she will join Super Dancer Chapter 4, is not known. Also Read - After Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty skips shooting of Super Dancer Chapter 4; Karisma Kapoor steps in

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police revealed that Shilpa Shetty had no active involvement in the controversial matter. Joint Police Commissioner (Crime), Milind Bharambe had issued a statement clarifying, “We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we`ll take appropriate action." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mesmerised by Pawandeep Rajan’s voice, Karisma Kapoor joins him on stage as they together sing Dil Jaane Jigar – view SNEAK PEEK