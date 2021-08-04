The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar to be the first guest on the show? Here's what we know

All The Kapil Sharma Show fans would know that the channel and the cast are coming back with another season of the show. There's a lot of excitement in the air about the same. And guess what? If reports are anything to go by, the first guest of the show has been finalised. Yes, you read that right. According to a report in TellyChakkar, none other than, launch the first episode of the third season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Well, that's given as Akshay Kumar and his team of Bell Bottom has unlocked the cinemas. It is indeed one of the happiest moments for every cinephile. Also Read - Akshay Kumar reveals he watched THIS Amitabh Bachchan blockbuster by buying a ticket in black

And as the unlock progresses, and films return to theatres, it would be obvious that promotions would be in full swing. And what better way to promote films and releases than by making an appearance on one of the most popular TV shows, The Kapil Sharma Show. Talking about Bell Bottom, the spy-thriller film is based on true events and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars , , , to name a few. Bell Bottom is bankrolled by , Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. The trailer of Bell Bottom was dropped yesterday and it received a thunderous response from Bollywood celebrities, fans and critics alike. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Akshay Kumar calls Bell Bottom’s release a gamble; Katrina Kaif reveals she's dating Vicky Kaushal?

Coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show, the host had taken a break earlier this when he and his wife, Ginni Chatrath had welcomed a baby boy. The host had cited that he wanted to help Ginni take care of their babies together. Anayra is too small as too and this gesture on Kapil's part had impressed fans despite their disappointment on the show going off-air. Also Read - Bell Bottom trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar is back with another powerful patriotic act; Lara Dutta is unrecognisable - watch

Well, if Akshay truly is the first guest on the show, how excited are you for the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.