Throwback: When Himesh Reshammiya talked about the importance of 'sticking to a camp' and thanked Salman Khan for support

Indian Idol 12's judge, celebrated his 48th birthday yesterday. The ace music composer got his break in Bollywood due to . He had composed two songs for the superstar's film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. And then began a life-long association of Salman Khan and Himesh Reshammiya. The latter composed songs for various films of the actor including Bodyguard, Tere Naam, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to name a few. Here's a throwback to the time when Himesh said that it was important to belong to a camp in the industry. He had gone on to credit Salman Khan and his family for his career in the film industry. However, Himesh had also said that along with that one needs to be creative enough to survive.

In an interview with Hindustan Times back in 2012, Himesh Reshammiya had said, "If you are sticking to a camp (in Bollywood), it works because (of) the platform (it provides). There are so many talented people than me but how will they prove their talent? So yes it is important to be a part of a camp."

He went on to add, "Also, at the same time you need to be ready creatively at any given point. When you get a break, you can't start working and follow a deadline. You should be creatively ready, pray to God and if you get a chance to have someone to back you, it works wonderfully."

Himesh had said that he didn't have to struggle much as he had support from Salman Khan and his family. He had said, "It's not been hard because I had Salman Khan's family backing me. They gave me my first break at a very early age. I didn't really have to struggle." Himesh apart from being an amazing music composer has also dabbled in acting. He made his debut with and went on to star in films like Radio, , to name a few.

Last month, he dropped the title track of his third studio album, Surroor 2021. His other albums Aap Ka Suroor (2006) and Aap Se Mausiiquii (2016) were quite a hit.