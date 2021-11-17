Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka co-star Mrunal Thakur DATING Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja? Here's what we know

Mrunal Thakur is best remembered for her role of Bulbul in Kumkum Bhagya. She is a rising talent in Bollywood now. The actress is reported to be dating her KB co-star Arjit Taneja.