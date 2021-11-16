Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the most-watched and loved game-based reality TV shows in the country. , who has been the host of the shows for years, is one of the favourite hosts too. And the show is very popular for its GK, emotional moments, inspiring stories and goofiness too. Oftentimes, despite not being on the hot seat, Amitabh Bachchan has to face some hilarious and some interesting questions that the contestants ask him. And that's what has happened even now. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan: 11 PICS that prove she is the apple of everyone's eye at home

It's a Student Special Week going on in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. And the actor is hosting some highly intelligent and some naughty kids. He will be impressed and also bowled with some questions and thoughts of the kids. The channel has shared some promos on their Instagram handle. One promo features a kid, Aradhay asking the actor some questions. It includes, 'Since he is tall, does he ever clear the ceiling fans?', 'whether he attends Aaradhya's annual function and if he does, does everyone pay attention to the program or him?' and last but not least, 'did he ever get beaten up by his mother for not studying properly?' The Mayday actor is left speechless and jokes that he will make him spill beans. Check out the promo here:

And in another promo, the Jhund actor was mighty impressed with a 15-year-old's progressive thinking. Manas said that people have loads of ideas but lack financial backing. The kid is batting for start-up culture and entrepreneurship in the country and Big B seems at a loss of words upon listening to his thoughts. Check out the new promo here:

We must say, the kids these days are very sharp and also naughty, just like they should. Anyway, it would be interesting to see how Big B responds to the hilarious questions.