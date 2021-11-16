Kangana Ranaut's latest statement on the Independence of India has not gone down well with a lot of folks. She is getting brutally trolled on social media for her 'bheek' remark. A lot of people also voiced their opinions about the same and have said that she does not deserve a Padma Shri. Bigg Boss 14's Kavita Kaushik has taken an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut. She has asked as to why Priyanka Chopra hasn't received a Padma Shri yet. "Why didn't she get padamshree!? Fantastic actor, Brilliant human being, Globally a huge success and has put indian culture on a pedestrial without holding a flag about it ! And yes has never insulted any senior or contemporary artist or anyone for that matter! She is awesome!!" the actress had tweeted out with a picture of Priyanka and Nick Jonas performing a house puja at their LA home. Check out her tweet here: Also Read - Mohsin Khan and his 'beautiful punjaban' Jasmin Bhasin's pictures will make you move over Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi Kartik and Naira
It seems Kavita was not aware that PeeCee had already received a Padma Shri in 2016. And netizens reminded her of the same. Having said that, some agreed with her and slammed Kangana saying that the Dil Dhadakne Do actress is more deserving than the Murder actress. While some have shamed Kavita, one of the netizens revealed that one can get Padma Shri again. Check out the tweets here:
Kangana Ranaut's latest remark of India getting Independence in 1947 as a 'bheek' and true Independence in 2014 has landed her in another controversy. The actress was apparently referring to the current regime that came into power in 2014. Her remarks have not gone down well with many. Kangana later said that she would return her Padma Shri if anyone would prove that she has spoken or demeaned any of the martyrs or freedom fighters in the interview.
