A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that all is not well between and Palak Purswani. The two of them had their Roka ceremony a couple of months ago and due to the pandemic and distance between them, it was said that they have called quits. But that is not the case. The two are working on their relationship. And amidst all this, Avinash Sachdev took to his social media handle to wish his ladylove on her birthday. He shared a reel of their images together and captioned it saying, "The journey began more than 3 years ago. Completely adventures in every manner. Wish you a very happy birthday my life." In the post's caption, he said, "Wishing you loads of success and happiness. Keep your sunshine intact always... HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE." The song he chose for the reel was and starrer 's Shayad. The video is very romantic indeed as it contains their loved-up pictures. Have a dekko at the reel video here:

Talking about their differences, when the rumours about their separation had hit the net, Avinash and Palak, both had opened up on the same saying that they have taken a pause but not quit. While talking to a portal, Avinash said that due to the lockdown, the two of them were not able to spend much time together, which resulted in misunderstandings. He added that there were some trust issues as well but they both were working on it. He said that they are not taking any decision as of yet and are focusing on making things right.

Palak also shared that due to their work commitments, they haven't talked their differences out. However, she added that they were taking some space off and not breaking up.

Well, we really like them as a pair and wish they sort out their differences faster. On that note, wish you a very happy birthday, Palak.