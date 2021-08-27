Shilpa Shetty confesses to 'making a mistake' in new post – view viral pic

After resuming work, is slowly getting back on Instagram as well. She has been sharing meaningful posts on her Instagram stories that are going viral. After promising to live every moment fully, the actress has now shared a quote about making mistakes. Of late, Shilpa Shetty has been sharing excerpts from a book she has been reading. Amidst the ongoing Raj Kundra case, the actress's posts have been linked to her personal turmoil. Taling about the latest post, it contained a quote from Sophia Loren which read, "Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life." Furthermore, it said, "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes. We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them." The excerpt concludes with a statement saying, "I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them." The Hungama 2 actress put up a gif icon alongside it saying, "Made a mistake but it's okay." Check out her Instagram story here: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan RECREATES Main Hoon Na title track with Farah Khan and we cannot wait to see him back on screens – watch video

Also Read - Birthday Special: Here’s how Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar first met and fell in love – view pics

Talking about her husband, Raj Kundra. The businessman was arrested on 19 July for allegedly producing pornographic films. His house and offices in the city were raided by the police and some items were confiscated by them, stated reports. Sherlyn Chopra had alleged that Raj Kundra's associates from the company had threatened to leak her personal date in public to make her sign a contract with them Also Read - Khushi Punjaban Tops the social media influencers list with her oh so good content