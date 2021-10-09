Gul Khan is one multifaceted woman. She is a writer, director and a producer. Having worked with established actors with her award-winning shows like , , Kulfi Kumar, Yeh Jaddu Hai Jinn Ka and much more, the producer is on sky high and her shows have done pretty well on the TRP charts. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma, Sanaya Irani-Barun Sobti and more: 5 TV Jodis we wish to see again after Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s return on the small screen

It now seems like she is about to start a new venture. On her Instagram, she has posted videos of , and Vikram Singh Chauhan. They are seen wishing her and we can see a Gen K Studio clip at the end of their videos. In all likelihood, she will be starting a new Studio. This can also be a great news for aspirant actors who wish to be a part of Gul Khan's shows and if she starts her own casting company.

A few days ago, Gul posted an image with Gen K Studio written on it. Her caption read, "#dreams #acting coming soon Genk.studio."

Meanwhile, in a past interview, she spoke about the fan following of Ishqbaaaz and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She had said, “After a point of time we realized that the audience is so connected to these shows that a lot affects them with respect to any changes we do to our shows. We tried our best to keep the level promising and up each time we delivered an episode to the channel.”

She went on to add that it was like watching or Rajnikant films, the audience comes with a pre-set mind and as makers, they needed to give them the best. “There is still a huge section of the audience that watches both these shows on repeat mode and as makers, there cannot be more joy than to know this," Gul had said.