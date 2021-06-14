Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Pakhi feels insecure and threatened from Sai – here's why

The popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to witness high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes. The makers are trying their level best to make audiences glued to their screens. In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, audiences saw much-needed drama happening in Pakhi, Sai, and Virat's lives. Pakhi keeps trying to ruin the growing closeness between Sai and Virat. On the other hand, Sai gets disturbed thinking about the promise Virat made to Pakhi a long time back. However, Sai has never expressed her feelings for Virat, but still feels bad about how Pakhi keeps following Virat everywhere. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Sidharth Shukla is the most desirable man on TV, Vikas Gupta reveals he dated Pratyusha Banerjee, Nia Sharma gets a proposal and more

The entire Chavan family us against Sai as she brought the truth in front of everyone. Ashwini tells Virat that Sai is right and she will never allow anyone to come into his life. Virat's friend Sunny tells Virat that Sai gets angry as she is highly possessive about him.

In the upcoming episode, Pakhi will try her level best to come close to Virat. On the other hand, Virat will tell Pakhi to stay away from him, but she will is unable to control herself. Even Sunny will shout at Pakhi for ruining Virat and Samrat's lives. Sunny knows that Sai is in love with Virat and Pakhi will lose her calm after knowing this fact. She will feel threatened and feels Sai will get her place in Virat's life.