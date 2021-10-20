The wait is over for all Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans. The new song Habit is out and it sees Shehnaaz remembering the late actor. The song has released one day prior to its scheduled launch. Fans can’t keep calm as this is the last time they are seeing Shehaaz and Sidharth together. “Can't stop my tears,” wrote a user. “My respect for her has increased today...#ShehnaazGill She is complete inspiration for me love you so much..INSPIRATIONAL SHEHNAAZ,” read another comment. “I wish to have you determined, passion and resilience INSPIRATIONAL SHEHNAAZ #ShehnaazGill,” wrote another user. Here’s a look at the song and some of the reactions: Also Read - Habit – A SidNaaz song: A teary-eyed Shehnaaz Gill BADLY misses Sidharth Shukla as she RECALLS the time they were together

As you might be aware, the song was originally titled Habit but the makers decided to call it Adhura after Sidharth's demise. After facing an outrage from fans, they changed it back to Habit.

Sidharth passed away due a heart attack on September 2 this year. He was just 40.