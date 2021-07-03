Happy birthday, Bharti Singh: 5 times the queen of comedy made us go ROFL – watch videos

Bharti Singh turns 37 today (July 3). She is arguably the most famous female comedian in India currently and what better way to celebrate her special day than by watching some of her most funny videos! Have a look at the videos in which she is at her hilarious best. Also Read - Say what! Karan Johar didn't want Alia Bhatt in Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan's Kapoor & Sons? Shares shocking deets
Dancer Bharti
The one in which she danced and compared herself to Alia Bhatt
.
Cutest student ever
In this video, she is seen dressed as a student and narrates some hilarious school stories.
Rich Bharti
In this episode she wants to go to the moon in a car.
Interviewer Bharti
In this very funny episode, she interviewed Krushna Abhishek.
When Alia Bhatt just couldn’t stop laughing
This one had a hilarious Sholay
segment and Alia was in splits.
Here’s wishing the funny womaniya a very happy birthday!
