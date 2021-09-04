We still can’t believe Sidharth Shukla is no more. He passed away on Thursday morning due to a heart attack. He was just 40. The coverage of his death by the paps has sparked a controversy. Many are of the opinion that the loved ones of the one who has passed away should be left alone. Many feel that they should be shown in their most vulnerable and private moments. They also feel that that they should be allowed to grieve That clearly didn’t happen in Sidharth’s case as the paps were hounding all the close people. Also Read - Anushka Sharma shares Zakir Khan's post slamming the media frenzy at Sidharth Shukla's funeral

Comedian and actor Zakir Khan slammed the media coverage at Sidharth Shukla's funeral. Sharing a post on social Instagram, he wrote how someone's death was turned into a 'tamasha'. A part of the translated version of his post read, "They don't think of you as a human being. Not because there aren't any lines or boundaries. Your corpse is not a body without soul, but an opportunity to click pictures. As many as they can click. It's similar to how people try to steal crockery from houses burning in a riot. Because after that, what use will you be? At most, 10 pictures, five news pieces, three videos, two stories, one post. That's it." Have a look at the post which was also shared by .

The other aspect about the coverage of celeb deaths is that there is an audience that consumes the content and which creates a demand for it. We all might have received messages, photos and videos on WhatsApp when a celeb dies. Some of them are very disturbing.

So, we are asking you whether the paps have been insensitive in their coverage of Sidharth Shukla's death. Vote below and let us know what you think: