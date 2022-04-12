Imlie upcoming TWIST: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan starrer TV show is quite popular online. Currently, the show focuses on Aryan and Imlie's fake marriage. Imlie wants to find out the truth behind Arvind's death while Aryan believes Aditya to be behind it. He wants to see him punished. Aryan is also helping Imlie in a way to become a better reporter. Imlie wants to find out the truth not to prove Aditya innocent but to relieve Aryan, Arpita and their mother of the pain they have been suffering for years. Now, the show has been getting amazing well on the TRP chart. It has been in the TOP 5 for weeks now. Aryan and Imlie's fans love their chemistry together. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares unseen childhood pictures as she remembers her grandmother; fans call her 'Cutest Baby'
And with the fake marriage, the fans now want to see the romance between Aryan and Imlie aka Arylie. Of late, the track has been focusing on Imlie trying to learn the truth about Arvind's death and the factory workers. This has kept Aryan apart from Imlie. Fans want the makers to focus on Aryan and Imlie's post-wedding romance. Some feel that they won't have longer eye contact either and their proximity has lessened as well. Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash on his new found stardom in Bollywood; 'I don't believe in this Bollywood audience...' [EXCLUSIVE]
Imlie essentially began as a love story between Imlie and Aditya. However, there were a lot of differences and with Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan's entry, things changed drastically. Even Gashmeer Mahajani left the show. Soon Aryan and Imlie were being shipped together. They garnered a huge fanbase online. Even Sumbul Touqeer admitted to the same. She said, "I know Aditya and Imlie had many fans but Aryan and Imlie has become a rage." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Brahmastra's box office collection to be badly affected; 'Major plus point eliminated,' says industry expert [EXCLUSIVE]
Fans just love Fahmaan as Aryan Singh Rathore. Not just him but his sister Arpita aka Rajshri Rani is also adored by everyone.
