Imlie upcoming TWIST: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan starrer TV show is quite popular online. Currently, the show focuses on Aryan and Imlie's fake marriage. Imlie wants to find out the truth behind Arvind's death while Aryan believes Aditya to be behind it. He wants to see him punished. Aryan is also helping Imlie in a way to become a better reporter. Imlie wants to find out the truth not to prove Aditya innocent but to relieve Aryan, Arpita and their mother of the pain they have been suffering for years. Now, the show has been getting amazing well on the TRP chart. It has been in the TOP 5 for weeks now. Aryan and Imlie's fans love their chemistry together.

And with the fake marriage, the fans now want to see the romance between Aryan and Imlie aka Arylie. Of late, the track has been focusing on Imlie trying to learn the truth about Arvind's death and the factory workers. This has kept Aryan apart from Imlie. Fans want the makers to focus on Aryan and Imlie's post-wedding romance. Some feel that they won't have longer eye contact either and their proximity has lessened as well.

I’m hoping this beauty pageant thing somehow gives us some good #Arylie moments, maybe a dance sequence ? Wishful thinking? Probably cause all we’ve gotten so far is disappointment even tho the leads are MARRIED ?? #Imlie #AryanSinghRathore pic.twitter.com/vRmkYEnFSV — Gunu ? | Arylie Ki Jodi (@arylieki) April 12, 2022

We asked for #ArylieKiShaadi and this is what we got:

•Sagai with HORRIBLE styling

•Mehndi with phatta hua lantern

•Sangeet with freeze dance

•Haldi with widow melodrama

•Shaadi with back and forth pheras

•Reception with pocha of all the hopes we had for #Arylie ? #Imlie pic.twitter.com/nVv6sUu0tv — Gunu ? | Arylie Ki Jodi (@arylieki) April 12, 2022

koi toh kuch karo bhai I cannot believe this is the same show we used to trend for almost every week??? #Imlie #Arylie — sammy? (@29thSept2019) April 12, 2022

We have an amazing cast and crew. Please work on storyline. It's just bcoz of Aryan and Arylie i am not giving up with the show. @atifcam @MuskanBajaj02 #imlie #Arylie #FahmaanKhan https://t.co/Cqu1Yr1l0A — Dreamy Girl D (@dreamygirlDiti) April 12, 2022

#arylie i need some romance to make up for these of these kiti party episodes …. Give me some she twists her ankle and he rubs medicine on it but this time its ? and awkward…. give me thunderstorm and her moving closer to him and waking up on his chest #imlie — #AryanSinghRathore Fan (@g33931076) April 12, 2022

#imlie #arylie

Writers can you guys please come out of confusion. Trying to connect with the story but you guys are pushing us to out of network zone.?‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0JLrPSpYdX — Shailaja (@sailajaaa_) April 12, 2022

Exactly? patience is the key here! We need #arylie to get more and more run time and for that we need to be supportive and patient with the tracks makers are paving for us! #imlie #AryanSinghRathore they both need to come out of darkness in order to find solace in eo. #imlie❤️? — Sonia Sharma (@shonanuj) April 12, 2022

When we will get arylie hug next!?

That proper one?.#Imlie #arylie — Aryliexlove (@aryliexlove) April 12, 2022

Imlie essentially began as a love story between Imlie and Aditya. However, there were a lot of differences and with Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan's entry, things changed drastically. Even Gashmeer Mahajani left the show. Soon Aryan and Imlie were being shipped together. They garnered a huge fanbase online. Even Sumbul Touqeer admitted to the same. She said, "I know Aditya and Imlie had many fans but Aryan and Imlie has become a rage."

Fans just love Fahmaan as Aryan Singh Rathore. Not just him but his sister Arpita aka Rajshri Rani is also adored by everyone.