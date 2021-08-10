Arunita Kanjilal is among the strongest contestants of Indian Idol 12. With her powerful singing, she has managed to win everyone's hearts. Her voice is loved so much that even welcomed her into his Dharma family and offered her to sing a song in his next film. Now, she is looking forward to the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 where she will be competing with the other five finalists. But, it is also an emotional moment for her. During the last performance, Arunita Kanjilal broke down in tears leaving everyone in shock. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and others reveal 6 sweet, shocking, surprising things about themselves

As it was Karan Johar special episode, Arunita sang 's title track. Her soulful voice touched everyone's hearts. But soon after her performance, she started crying. Host came rushing towards her and gave her a hug. Pawandeep Ranjan, Sayali Kamble and all were left shocked seeing Arunita cry. When asked what happened, she stated that it was her last performance on the stage before the grand finale and she got emotional. She stated that Indian Idol 12 members have become like a family and she will miss all. Of course, it was an emotional moment for everyone as Indian Idol 12 has been going on for a long time and everyone has bonded really well. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan breaks his silence on Arunita Kanjilal; says, 'I want our friendship to last till we are old'

Now, all the six contestants - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukh Priya, Nihal Taro and Sayli Kamble are preparing for the extravagant grand finale of the latest season of the singing reality show. The grand finale will go on for 12 hours long with many performances, special guests and surprises lined up for the audiences. All the contestants are pretty famous among the audiences and it will be interesting to know who will win the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: #SidNaaz fans go gaga as Shehnaaz Gill spends time with Sidharth Shukla and his family, KKK11's Abhinav Shukla reveals he is dyslexic and more