Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni talks about his eviction; says, 'I don't take it as defeat'

Indian Idol 12 is nearing its conclusion. Only a few are left and the race to win the trophy is getting tougher. Ashish Kulkarni was the one to recently get eliminated from the show. However, the young singer is not very disappointed with his defeat. Rather, he is taking it in good spirit and stated that it is a good beginning for him. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa's new character details, Vishal Aditya Singh's reaction to dating rumours with Sana Makbul and more

Talking to Indian Express.com, he was quoted saying, "Honestly, all six of them are such great singers. And if I actually have to lose against anyone, I would choose them. I don’t take it as a defeat as they are indeed very good." He further added, “I won’t say I am overwhelmed but now, when I know I am loved so much, I want to keep doing good. I would never want to disappoint them in any way.” Before Ashish, Sawaii Bhatt got evicted from the show. Fans were super furious with his eviction. On social media, the show received massive backlash with the fans of Sawaii asking to bring him back. Even after Ashish Kulkarni's eviction, fans were very angry and trolled the show on the social media. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals he is composing a song for Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan

Meanwhile, it was recently that revealed that he has composed a song for Ashish Kulkarni. On Instagram, he wrote, "Kulku mere bhai. You know I have immense love for you and complete faith in your abilities. I am thrilled to be rendering your first song as a composer along with @pawandeeprajan. Aur bahut saara music banaana hai saath mein. Keep dreaming, believing and achieving. The Indian Idol stage will truly miss your presence." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think will get eliminated tonight? Vote now

With Ashish Kulkarni's exit, the contestant who are left in Indian Idol 12 are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro.