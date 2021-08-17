Indian Idol 12 finally came to an end on Sunday. Pawandeep Rajan was declared as the winner while Arunita Kanjilal ended in the second position. As you might be aware, both the contestants were linked together as a couple by the makers. The results made us wonder whether their love angle helped them reached the top 2 positions. That’s what we are asking you. So get voting now. Also Read - What Arunita Kanjilal told Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan as soon as he won proves they share an unbreakable bond

Amongst the other contestants, Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up. Mohd Danish stood in fourth place. Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 poster, Anurag Basu misses Shilpa Shetty on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

Pawandeep has now revealed what Arunita told him after he was declared as the winner. Speaking in a recent interview, Pawandeep said that she was nothing but happy for his victory and congratulated him. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and others to be the special guests in the upcoming episode?

Talking to Indianexpress.com, he said, “We haven’t got much time to speak but on the stage, Arunita said congratulations and that she is really happy for me. He added that it was an unmatched feeling to be holding the trophy."

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Pawandeep said, “All 6 of us finalists were there and our families were present. I wanted everyone to win as everyone deserved to win. But now I have the trophy and it is my responsibility now and will do it well. I have got everyone's support and I will handle this responsibility well.”

The singer was very calm after he was announced the winner. He said, “I was not able to understand anything at that moment. Everything was like a dream and everyone had picked me up after I won. And I was just thinking how did this happen. There are things in life that happen instantly and you cannot understand anything.”