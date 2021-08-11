Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan drop MAJOR hint about Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's real relationship

Indian Idol 12 is coming to its end. On August 15, we will finally get to know who is the winner of the show. The race is between six contestants - Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Pawandeep Ranjan, Shanmukhpriya, and Nihal Tauro. While all the contestants have been trending for their singing skills, Pawandeep Ranjan and Arunita Kanjilal have also been trending for the alleged love angle between the two. For long, Pawandeep Ranjan and Arunita Kanjilal's 'friendship wala pyar' has been capturing attention. Now, even Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan have picked up on their 'love'. Also Read - Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Angry fans slam makers for ruining the 90's Kumar Sanu-Alka Yagnik classic; say, 'Total Balatkaar'

In a promo video of Grand Finale, we see all the celebrity guests like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Mika Singh and others performing on stage. Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan perform together and sing the song 'Ladki badi angani hai' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Then we have Alka Yagnik teasingly saying, "Yeh jo pyaar hai woh hai dosti wala." Everyone is laughing hard and it is not very difficult to connect the dots here. Also Read - Aditya Narayan reveals his father Udit Narayan got angry at him when he tried to flirt with Alka Yagnik

Not very long ago, Pawandeep Ranjan had commented on his bond with Arunita and stated that they are just friends. To Indian Express, he had said, "Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old." Watch the video below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pankaj Tripathi's joblessness for 6 months, Nishant Singh Malkhani advises Jaan Kumar Sanu on Nikki Tamboli

Looks like the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is going to be extremely fun!