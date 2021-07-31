Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal to get a makeover from Manish Malhotra for the big day?

According to reports, the makers have decided to host a historic Indian Idol 12 finale which will air from 12 O'clock in the noon till 12 O'clock in the night on August 15. Many big names from the world of music are expected to appear on the show.