Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal to get a makeover from Manish Malhotra for the big day?

The countdown has begun as Indian Idol 12 is just a couple of weeks away. The top 6 contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish. According to reports, the makers have decided to host a historic finale which will air from 12 O'clock in the noon till 12 O'clock in the night on August 15. Many big names from the world of music are expected to appear on the show.

Now, if we go by this selfie posted by Manish Malhotra, he will be designing outfits for the contestants for the finale. His caption read, "My entire childhood I have been crazy about the movies .... when all these very young and supremely talented singers sing all those songs.. I love it all . Thank you @indianidol12official2021 @sonylivindia for sending them to my store, @pawandeeprajan @arunitakanjilal @mohd.danish.official @saylikamble_music @nihal_tauro_official @shanmukhapriya_1925 we all had a great conversation on music and films, it was super fun… love and blessings to all of them." Have a look at his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Meanwhile, Ashish Kulkarni, who was eliminated from the show, will be seen performing in the finale. Aditya told BollywoodLife in an interview, "Pawandeep and Ashish are going to compose a song together with a tentative duo name Pawan-Ashish just like Vishal-Shekhar or Nadeem-Shravan. And they have also composed a song together called Bawri Si to which I have lent my voice. They both are amazing singers and composers as well and thankfully they loved my voice and offered me to do it. We have been thinking of launching and performing the song on the grand finale so that it could reach the maximum listeners and also receive the blessings from the A-listers of our music industry. The audio work has been done and we are trying to finish the remaining parts so that we could release it as soon as possible. Pawan and Ashish really wish to see the launch on grand finale, so we will speak with the channel in order to find a way to incorporate this in the given schedule."

