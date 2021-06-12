Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya finds his clone and we bet you can't guess who's the contestant

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to surprise its viewers with marvelous performances this weekend. Contestant Mohammad Danish known for his soulful performances, will be seen performing melodies of ’s chartbusters in the episode themed Himesh Ka Suroor. There is no doubt that Danish is a great singer, but he also finds interest in narrating dialogues and impersonating famous personalities as a hobby. After his performance on Jhalak Dikhla Ja, and and winning many praises, Danish will have a surprise in store for special guest judge Himesh Reshammiya. Also Read - Tanushree Dutta on re-considering her career in Bollywood: I have been getting some offers in terms of movies and web series

Danish will be seen entering the stage dressed as Himesh Reshammiya from head to toe. At one point, he looks so much like Himesh that everyone on set, including Himesh himeslf, would find it hard to make out the difference. An impressed Himesh Reshammiya will be heard saying, “Danish I am shocked, and I literally feel like I am looking at myself in the mirror. Great effort and thank you so much for singing outstanding melodies of my songs. I feel very overwhelmed today, God bless you and keep growing.” Also Read - [Video] Tanushree Dutta explains why she did bold scenes in her debut film Aashiq Banaya Aapne and regretted it later

After receiving these remarkable comments, Mohammad Danish shares, “I am thankful to Indian Idol for giving me an opportunity where I don’t only have the liberty to sing but showcase my talent as well. Himesh Sir is my favorite singer and I admire him a lot and, this was just a small tribute to a legend from my end as I consider him to be a very special person in my life.” Also Read - What went into the racy remake of Aashiq Banaya Aapne in Hate Story 4? Watch exclusive behind the scenes video!

Stay tuned this weekend at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV to witness this impersonation of on Himesh Reshammiya by Mohammad Danish on Indian Idol 12.