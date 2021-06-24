Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar and Aditya Narayan drop a major hint on the winner of the singing reality show!

The upcoming weekend Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is all set to mark the presence of the legendary lyricist, shayar and poet Javed Akhtar in an episode themed ‘Tribute to Javed Saab.’ Javed Akhtar, who will be seen interacting with the contestants and giving them guidance on their singing techniques, takes particular notice of contestant Shanmukhapriya. Being awestruck by his presence, Shanmukhapriya is seen gushing with a big smile when she realizes that Javed Akhtar has heard her yodeling. Host Aditya Narayan will also be seen sharing how he wants to do a concert with her. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan's fake love angle, Rakhi Sawant-Ratan Rajput's swayamvar - Publicity stunts of celebs that left everyone shocked

"I have seen a lot of your songs on YouTube and today saw you perform live. Continue to work the way you are. You have a very bright future ahead of you," says .

Overwhelmed by javed Akhtar saab and Aditya Narayan's reactions, Shanmukhapriya excitedly shares, "I was awestruck the moment I saw Javed Sir enter the sets. I am such a huge fan of his work. His writing is what makes the song a lot more melodious. Being on the same set as him is a big deal. I am so grateful to Indian Idol Season 12 for giving me the opportunity to perform in front of a legend like Javed Sir. I couldn't stand the ground when he mentioned he's heard my yodeling & seen my videos. Javed Sir is a legendary artist and to receive a compliment like this means the world to me."

Talking about doing a concert with Shanmukhapriya, shares, "I would love to go on a concert with Shanmukhapriya across cities once the lockdown gets uplifted. Her energy is infectious, and I feel she'll make for a great performer."

Wow...is this an early sign of who;s winning Indian Idol 12? Let's wait and watch.