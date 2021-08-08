Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar advises Shanmukhapriya to not take online trolling to heart; 'last year toh bohot zyada hogaya tha'

Indian Idol 12 is nearing its end. Only six contestants are left in the race to win the prestigious trophy. Among the top 6 is Shanmukhapriya. However, over the past few weeks, the contestant has been a victim of online trolling. Netizens have trolled her for her singing skills and even slammed her for allegedly ruining some of the old classics. Well, for this weekend, Karan Johar appeared as the special guest on the show and he had some encouraging words for Shanmukhapriya. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Grand Premiere: Technical glitch causes chaos; angry fans tweet 'NOT DONE' as the mood gets ruined

Talking about online trolling, Karan Johar advised Shanmukhapriya to not take it to heart and rather focus on the singing. He gave his own example. He stated that over the last year especially he was trolled incessantly. He mentioned that people have made a perception of him and no matter what he did, what he wore, he got trolled. But he stated that whatever he does, he does it from heart and that is what matters. The filmmaker has been often picked up by the netizens over the topics like nepotism, gangism in Bollywood and more.

As Karan Johar appeared on the show, he also welcomed Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to Dharma family. He handed over letters to them and offered them a chance to sing in his movies.

Meanwhile, it got revealed that this season there are going to be six finalists instead of five. In the race to finale are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohammed Danish, Sayali Kamble, and Nihal Tauro. Now, the grand finale of the show will take place on August 15. It is going to be a 12-hour long event with many performances and surprises planned for the audiences.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is all set to be the host of Bigg Boss OTT.