Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar breaks down in tears as mother pours her heart out in a video message â€“ watch here

Karan Johar was the special guest on Indian Idol 12. The filmmaker received a special message from his mother Hiroo Johar. As she spoke about how proud she is to have a son like him, KJo could not hold back his tears. He remembered his father and also stated that he has named his kids behind father Yash Johar and mother Hiroo Johar. The moment was pretty emotional for everyone. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan and more: Meet the coolest grandparents of Bollywood