Indian Idol 12: Most netizens are backing Pawandeep Rajan to win – do you think he's a shoe-in for the top 2? VOTE NOW

With just five contestants left on the show, support for Pawandeep Rajan is burgeoning, with many convinced that he should be the winner of Indian Idol season 12 without question. In fact, post last night (18th July)'s episode, Twitter has been flooded with arguably the most positive feedback any contestant has received thus far for the season.