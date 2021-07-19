Indian Idol 12: Most netizens are backing Pawandeep Rajan to win – do you think he's a shoe-in for the top 2? VOTE NOW

After the recent weekend (17th and 18th July) episode of Indian Idol 12, netizens have begun showering even more love on Pawandeep Rajan than before, especially with the finale drawing near. With just five contestants left on the show, support for Pawandeep Rajan is burgeoning, with many convinced that he should be the winner of Indian Idol season 12 without question. In fact, post last night (18th July)'s episode, Twitter has been flooded with arguably the most positive feedback any contestant has received thus far for the season, making us wonder if Pawandeep is a shoe-in for at least the two spots of this season of Indian Idol, if not already having one hand on the trophy. Just check some of the tweets below... Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish BRUTALLY TROLLED again; netizens label them 'besura' – view tweets

Hope so that everyone voted for #pawadeeprajan. Let's all hope that he wins #IndianIdol2021. We have to maintain the consistency and make him the highest voted. Only votes can make @RajanPawandeep win! pic.twitter.com/IvFEbcl8MG — batool? (@BtwBatool) July 18, 2021

Agreed!The way #Pawandeep sings is just so beautiful,it always feels like he redesigned the song without disturbing the emotions involved in the composition and his multifaceted musicianship makes him an unparalleled artist! #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan https://t.co/kZz398rhPb — TruthUnboxer (@TruthUnboxer) July 18, 2021

Pawandeep u already proved ur versatility ur rockstar true deserving contestant for #IndianIdol2021 trophy @RajanPawandeep #Pawandeeprajan today's performance also amazing @SonyTV ?? — Kunal vij (@BhasakarPiyush) July 18, 2021

So, do you also agree with most of the netizens and believe that Pawandeep Rajan should win Indian Idol 12 or at least be an automatic choice for the final two. Vote below and let us know...