Indian Idol 12: Not Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish feels these singers deserve to be in Top 3 [Exclusive]

Indian Idol 12 is among the most popular shows on Indian TV currently. It is now nearing its end. Only six contestants are left who are in the race to win the glittering trophy. Among them is Mohd Danish. With his soulful singing, he has managed to impress all. So who does he want to see in top 3 of the show? The social media buzz is all around Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and others. But Mohd Danish feels that every contestant deserves to be in the top 3. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's mehendi ceremony, Mohd Danish reveals the truth behind Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal love angle and more

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Mohd Danish stated that he finds every singer in top six extremely talented and worthy of going to the top 3. He mentioned that if it were in his hands, he would make everyone with the show. It is a big deal to come so far in Indian Idol 12 and thus everyone is already a winner, stated Mohd Danish. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish reveals the truth behind Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's 'love angle' [Exclusive]

He also spoke about love angle demonstrated between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. He stated that all the contestants live like a family and there is a great bond among everyone. He mentioned that he does not feel anything is fake between Pawandeep and Arunita, also stating that he does not find any romantic angle between the two. Okay then! Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan's fans SLAM the fake love angle, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demand boycott of Pavitra Rishta 2 and more

Last, it was Ashish Kulkarni who got eliminated from the show. Post his eviction, he stated that he is not disappointed and he is taking it in a positive stride.

Indian Idol 12 finale is likely to take place in the month of August. Quite a few contestants of the show have already started with their musical career in the industry with judge Himmesh Reshammiya and host composing songs for them.