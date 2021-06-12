Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan gifts his lucky cap to special little guest on the upcoming episode – here's why

The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be a blast for the viewers. With as the special guest and an episode themed India Ki Farmayish, the contestants will fulfil a ‘farmayish’ of a song made by the guests. Post Pawandeep Rajan’s performance on the song Phir Se Udd Chala, which will be greatly praised by everyone, a little fan makes an impactful entry on stage, leaving everyone going, “awww...”, and prompting Pawandeep to make a heartwarming gesture that no one would've imagined. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya finds his clone and we bet you can't guess who's the contestant

To motivate Pawandeep Rajan, Drummer Boy Joey (Prayaan) will showcase his highly profound skills of playing the drums. Mid-performance, Pawandeep too joins him on stage and together, they both sing songs as well as play the drums. Not only this, as a token of appreciation, Pawandeep, who is known for his signature Himachali topi (cap), gracefully gifted his cap to Prayaan who was visibly happy. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Md. Danish or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think should be eliminated this week? Vote now

Talking about his gesture Pawandeep Rajan shares, “I feel so lucky to know that the little kid looks up to me. And, the fact that he plays the drums with so much enthusiasm at such a young age is beyond me. I am truly inspired by looking at his passion and pray that he grows up to be a great drummer. I am thankful to the show to have given me an opportunity to meet and perform with Little Drummer Boy Joey (Prayaan). He is a star for me and the happiness on his face when I gifted him my cap is something I will never forget.” Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Divya Khosla Kumar supports Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma-Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fight and patch-up and more

Stay tuned this weekend at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV to witness this cute bit of camaraderie on Indian Idol 12.