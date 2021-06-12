Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan gifts his lucky cap to special little guest on the upcoming episode – here's why

Post Pawandeep Rajan's performance on the song Phir Se Udd Chala, which will be greatly praised by everyone, a little fan makes an impactful entry on Indian Idol season 12, leaving everyone going, 'awww...', and prompting Pawandeep to make a heartwarming gesture that no one would've imagined