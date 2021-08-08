Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan or Mohammed Danish - who do you think is better deserving to be in the top 3? VOTE NOW

Indian Idol 12 is seems to be among the longest running seasons of the show. Fans are now waiting to know who is the winner of the latest season. Currently, there are six contestants who are in the race to win the trophy. On August 15, we will get to know the winner of the show. But before that, we would like to know your opinion about the top three finalists. Who according to you is more deserving to be in the top 3 among Pawandeep Rajan and Mohammed Danish. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Twitter reactions: Netizens can't stop laughing as 'Baspan ka pyaar' boy makes an appearance; joke, 'It's time to leave earth'

Pawandeep Rajan has been winning hearts and how with his singing skills. Plus, the love angle with Arunita Kanjilal has kept him in the news all the time. His sweet persona has won him many fans and he is among the most trended contestant of Indian Idol 12. Will this help him to make it to the top 3?

On the other hand, Mohammed Danish has been one of the most favourite contestants of the audience. With his prolific singing talent, he has been winning hearts and how. He has garnered a lot of accolades from the judges too. He is among the strongest contenders to win the trophy. Does he have all the elements to be in the top 3 and eventually win the show? Cast your vote and let us know who among the top deserves to be in the top 3.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show have planned something really special for the grand finale of the show. As per reports, Indian Idol 12's grand finale will go on for almost 12-hours with lots of performances, surprises and more planned for the audience. The makers wanted the grand finale to happen on a grand scale.