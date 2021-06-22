Indian Idol 12: The upcoming episode will be a special tribute to THIS Bollywood icon; Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and others to put up a mesmerizing show for the audience

Brimming with budding talent and brilliant singers, Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 has time and again won the hearts of its viewers. Taking it up a notch higher, this week, the upcoming episode of the show will witness the presence of the legendary lyricist and Shayari King Javed Akhtar Saab will grace the show. Indian Idol will be seen curating a special episode this week, allowing viewers to witness the magic of Javed Akhtar's penmanship by hosting a special episode called ‘Tribute to Javed Saab’. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's BTS pictures give #BFFGoals

The upcoming episode will see the contestants mesmerize viewers with their wishful singing. Along with this, they will also be seen getting a lot of tips and guidance from the veteran Javed Saab himself. He will also be seen indulging in fun and candid conversations with the judges and share some instances from his yesteryears. In short, the legendary lyricist and poet will definitely make his presence felt on Sony's Indian Idol Season 12.

Adding a fun layer to this will be host who'll be seen humoring the audience while judges , and will be seen enjoying the company of the esteemed inspiring Javed Akhtar and the contestants of Indian Idol. On their part, contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayali Kamble and Mohammad Danish will be seen crooning Javed Akhtar's evergreen chartbusters, for which he has composed some of the most soulful lyrics over the years. Stay tuned this weekend at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV to witness the special 'Tribute to Javed Saab' episode on Indian Idol 12.