Indian Idol 12 Twitter reactions: Netizens can't stop laughing as 'Baspan ka pyaar' boy makes an appearance; joke, 'It's time to leave earth'

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most loved shows. As it is nearing its grand finale, the excitement is quite a lot. However, today's episode was entertaining for another reason. The boy named Sahdev Dirdo who went viral for his 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' was called on the show to give a performance. In the end, he along with the contestants of the show pulled off a small performance. Netizens are unable to stop laughing over this. Check out a few tweets below:
The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will take place on August 15. It is going to be a grand episode which will go on for 12 hours. Performances and surprises have been planned to entertain the audiences. Currently, the race is among six contestants to win the trophy.
