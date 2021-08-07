Indian Idol 12 Twitter reactions: Netizens can't stop laughing as 'Baspan ka pyaar' boy makes an appearance; joke, 'It's time to leave earth'

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most loved shows. As it is nearing its grand finale, the excitement is quite a lot. However, today's episode was entertaining for another reason. The boy named Sahdev Dirdo who went viral for his 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' was called on the show to give a performance. In the end, he along with the contestants of the show pulled off a small performance. Netizens are unable to stop laughing over this. Check out a few tweets below:

My mom just told me that the baspan ka pyaar kid is coming on Indian Idol.

Time to leave the Earth! ? — Sadcasticgirl ☔ (@thatmadhura) August 7, 2021

Baspan Ka Pyaar boy performs on Indian Idol 12* Me who spent my life singing in bathroom : pic.twitter.com/ShyHeK1x2Z — Pooja (@purely_insane__) August 6, 2021

These Indian Idol contestants are trying soo hard to get recognition and this kid be like - "Hold my baspan ka pyaar". ? — Pavan Goyal (@Pavan_07goyal) July 31, 2021

That "Baspan Ka Pyaar" wala kid is going places. Just saw one video of him on Indian Idol stage with contestants and judges.

Ranu Mandal-esque treatment. — Paridhi Srivastava 7? (@BeingKohlicious) August 6, 2021

#IndianIdol wale baspan ke pyar wale ko judge bana laye isse badi बेशर्मी की हद और क्या हो सकती है?? — Janvi (@SenatorJanvi) August 7, 2021

Baspan ka Pyaar indian idol mai bhi aa gaya? — ??????⚡ (@Flickiicious) August 7, 2021

The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will take place on August 15. It is going to be a grand episode which will go on for 12 hours. Performances and surprises have been planned to entertain the audiences. Currently, the race is among six contestants to win the trophy.