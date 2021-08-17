Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is all over the headlines. After a long musical battle, he picked up the glittering trophy. He competed against Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish, Sayli Kamble and others in the grand finale and won. And now, he is basking in the glory of victory. While on the show, the young singer already received an offer from to become a part of his Dharma Productions. But do you know for whom Pawandeep Rajan wants to sing? It is none other than . Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 poster, Anurag Basu misses Shilpa Shetty on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

In a latest interview, Pawandeep Rajan stated that he wants to sing for Salman Khan. To TOI, he stated that it will be a dream come true moment for him if he gets to sing for AR Rahman, Pritam and Salman Khan. Well, wouldn't it be nice if Pawandeep Rajan gets a chance to fulfil his dreams? Not that he is any less star now that he has become the winner of Indian Idol 12.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with us, Pawandeep Rajan had spoken about how he felt after winning the show. He was quoted saying, "Bahut accha lag raha hai. Hum log 6 saath mein the aur hamari family thi puri aur mai chah raha tha ki sabhi ko mile. Sabhi deserving hai aur kisika bhi naam ata mere alawa toh vo deserving hi hai. Lekin ye trophy mujhe mile hai aur meri zimmedari hai aur acchese nibhane ki koshish karunga isko. Sabhi ka sayog mila hai toh acchese karneki koshish karunga. (I was feeling very nice. All 6 of us were there and our families were present. I wanted everyone to win as everyone was deserving. If not me, I feel everyone else was deserving. But now I have the trophy and it is my responsibility now and will do it well. I have got everyone's support and I will handle this responsibility well.)"