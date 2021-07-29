Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt sends his Namaste to Navya Naveli Nanda; gets a sweet reply in return

Indian Idol 12 is one of the highest TRP raking shows. The contestants have become pretty famous. From Pawandeep Rajan, Ashish Kulkarni to Arunita Kanjilal, all of them have now become a known face. Sawai Bhatt who got eliminated a few weeks ago has also received great fame. While he has managed to gain massive fan following with his spectacular singing, there's one special one who is a part of his fandom. We are talking about . Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar won't be a part of the grand finale – here’s why

We remember the sweet social media exchange that they had when Sawai Bhatt sung a song from 's Bhagban. Navya had shared the video of Sawai with the caption, "Yess. C'mon." Sawai had reposted this and Navya then termed it as a fangirl moment. Now, there's another social media exchange between the two that has left us in all aww...

As Navya Naveli Nanda posted a beautiful picture of her on Instagram, Sawai commented "Namaste Mam." This message did not go unnoticed. Navya responded to it with folded hands emoji. How sweet!

Apart from Sawai's comment, Navya also responded to a fan's message stating that she should enter Bollywood as she is beautiful. To this, Navya replied, "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too." Photographer Rohan Shrestha also commented saying, "caption is awe inspiring." In response, she said, "just like me."

Navya Naveli Nanda has joined her father's business. Earlier, she had spoken about the same to Vogue. "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda," she revealed.