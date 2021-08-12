Indian Idol ex-contestants Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana on the show’s overdramatic content and controversies: ‘Isko Bigg Boss nahi banana chahiye’

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news throughout and it’s not just because of the talent on the show. The show has been criticised for its love angles and excessive praises showered by the judges on the contestants. Now, some of the past contestants like , Amit Sana and others have also spoken about the show’s shortcomings. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: On a scale of 1-5, how excited are you for the Karan Johar-hosted show? VOTE NOW

Abhijeet had previously called out the show for its sob stories. In an interview to TOI, he has now spoken about the love angle between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. He said that the love element has become too common but popular too. "It is obviously deliberately put. What are actors themselves or even the common man doing on social media? Putting out pictures of their family and other activities to grab attention? But I think credible judges and guests should have an opinion and not play along with this nok-jhonk, it's definitely not the right way to take a show ahead," said the singer.

Amit Sana added that the entire format is like a script. "Ek chhoti si cheez bhi chhodni nahi hai. Isko 'Bigg Boss' nahi banana chahiye. Mind you, it doesn't look nice at all." He came down heavily on the 'drama in the name of entertainment'.

Prajakta Shukre spoke about the romantic angles like that of and . She shared, "I remember a reality show harping on Neha Kakkar's affair with Aditya Narayan and then people started asking when they're getting married." She added that the reality shows are just feeding the social media because people on Twitter and Instagram are very curious to know details about a participant's personal life.

Meanwhile, the Indian Idol 12 finale is just a few days away.