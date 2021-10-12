After and , has now become the 3rd Indian actor to shoot for Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. The trailer of his episode was out today and it seems he had a good time. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut's dig at Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's bail hearing, Kareena Kapoor steals the show at Lakme Fashion Week and more

Talking about his experience of being on the show, Ajay said that it was quite different from film shoots. "Film shoots are planned, this wasn't. We have retakes in films and it's planned. Here we didn't know what we were going to do."

He added it was 'dangerous'. "Bear still knows something about it. I was completely clueless. No retakes. Anything could happen. It was kind of dangerous. We were into the wild. So it was scary and fun," said Ajay.

The Tanhaji actor also revealed his son Yug’s reaction when he came to know that his dad was going to be a part of the show. He even thanked Bear Grylls for a sweet gesture he did for Yug. Ajay revealed, “Yug was most excited when he came to know when I was shooting with Bear. I told him that Bear made me ear raw fish. I don’t know where he has seen Bear Grylls so much. I wanted to come with me for the shoot. Bear was very sweet to shoot a video for him. He was very excited because of that.”

When asked to choose between being in the city to being into the wild, Ajay said, “I would prefer being in the wild any day than being in the city. It was a lot of fun. There were many unpredictable twists. I loved Bear as a human being. I any way like the wild more than the city.”