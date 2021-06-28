Is Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh obsessed with his character of Vibhuti Mishra? The actor recalls a funny incident involving his wife

Aasif Sheikh is often called Vibhuti Mishra, the character he plays in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, and he actually enjoys it. The show has been going on for many years now. "I receive tremendous love and appreciation from fans across the country and even overseas every day. Many people address me by my on-screen character, Vibhuti Mishra, instead of my real name, and it feels nice. One can see how that character has resonated well with the audience” Also Read - Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Aasif Sheikh opens up on Shilpa Shinde and Saumya Tandon leaving the show

He narrated an interesting incident at home. "In a hilarious episode at home, my wife kept calling out to me one day and when I didn't respond, she yelled out 'Vibhuti Narayan Mishra', and I immediately responded," Aasif told IANS.

Talking about what makes his character special, Aasif says, "Vibhuti's character is fun, has quirks and quips along with great comic timing, making it entertaining and relatable. It is undoubtedly one of my most favourite roles."

The show’s shoot recently resumed in Surat and Aasif informed that he is thrilled to be back on the sets. While the shoot was on hold amid the second wave of the pandemic, the actor revealed what kept him busy at home.

"I have always followed a healthy and balanced diet, with physical exercise, which I maintained. In addition to it, I involved myself in daily household chores, sharing the load to complete everyday domestic tasks. I also cooked, played indoor board games, and even got time to focus on my writing and reading. I cooked delicious yakhni pulao, an Eid special, during the festivity and everyone relished it!" he informed with a smile.

(With inputs from IANS)