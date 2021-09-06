seems to have upset some netizens for posting smiling photos hours after sharing pictures with Sidharth Shukla. She had taken to Instagram on Sept 3 to post pictures with Sidharth from Bigg Boss 14. Just a few hours later, she shared some solo pictures. In one of the pics, she is seen smiling. Have a look at the posts below: Also Read - Exclusive Interview of 'Tripling' Actress Manvi Gagroo : Talks about Kaali Peeli Tales And her upcoming Projects! Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Some netizens trolled her. “Sid is gone nd u r smile plss,” wrote a user. “Hours back I saw her weeping picture,” commented another user. “Etni jldi,” read another comment. Another user asked, “Is it the right time?” Have a look at some of the comments below: Also Read - Hungama 2, Narappa, 14 Phere, Feels like Ishq and more movies and web series that are releasing on OTT this week

Also Read - Spotted: Alleged couple Sidharth Malhorta and Kiara Advani seen at the airport

Sharing pictures with Sidharth, Gauhar had written, “From me watching you as an audience, to me discovering you as a friend . Thank you @colorstv and #BiggBoss for introducing me to a GEM ! @realsidharthshukla the moments I shared with u taught me how childlike you were , soft hearted , caring , loving , ziddi in the spirit to win in a game , naughtiest in the group , apologetic when u realised ur mistake , gave the best hugs , needed all the pampering to show apnapan , n just the nicest little child in the body of a handsome hunk ."

She added, “Thank you for sharing so many lovely stories of ur life with me , will remember you through them ! I truly wish I got more time with you ! I pray that your soul keeps smiling , forever ! Love n prayers , Sid !" Gauhar also visited Sidharth Shukla's residence post his demise.

Gauahar had recently slammed people who were giving out details through interviews after meeting Sidharth’s mourning family members. She wrote on Twitter, "Any one who has met a grieving family, should not give out details. Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members and sharing details. Stop! Please stop! If you have gone to pay your respect don’t come out and become a khabri (informer) and add to the low standard of journalism."