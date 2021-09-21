There have been constant speculations about ’s pregnancy. It seems she has cleared the air, at least for now. During a recent appearance on Dance Deewane 3, she said that her husband Rohanpreet Singh and her have not yet considered starting a family. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal to be a part of Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

After watching contestant Gunjan perform to Lungi Dance, Neha said, "Rohu aur maine abhi socha nahi hai baby ka but agar kabhi baby kare toh hum chahenge ki Gunjan jaisi ho (Rohanpreet and I have not thought about having a baby yet but if we have one, we would want her to be just like Gunjan).

Neha and Rohanpreet got married on October 24 last year. In December 2020, Neha had posted a picture flaunting her baby bump. Her caption read, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar." To this, husband Rohanpreet Singh commented, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu." While it sparked pregnancy rumours, it was later revealed that the post was to promote their upcoming song.

They opened up on their love story in an interview and their first impressions of one another in a past interview to Hindustan Times. Neha had said, “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong.” She added that it was really in those initial moments itself that she knew he was the one for her. On the other hand, Rohanpreet had said that it was absolutely love at first sight for her. “She’s one of the most down-to-earth people I’ve met. One fine day, I mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes! Shukar hai mere rabba. Really, thank you, God,” he had said.