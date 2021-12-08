Actors Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan are now parents of a baby boy. He was born on Tuesday, December 7. Ankit Mohan was last seen in Kaatelal and Sons. He has done shows like Naagin 3, Roadies, , Basera and Shobha Somnath Ki in the past. On the other hand, Ruchi has been a part of ’s popular show . The couple have been regularly sharing pictures from Ruchi’s maternity phase. Ankit took to Instagram stories and wrote, "7th Blessed with the best. Har har Mahadev." Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off-air? Pranav Misshra REACTS

Talking to ETimes, a jubilant Ankit said the doctors tried to make it a normal delivery but eventually they had to go in for a caesarean. He added that he had requested the doctor to let him be in the OT but they warned him saying that he might faint. "But I really wanted to be there for my wife and hold my baby first in my hands. I'm happy I could do it," the actor added.

Talking about the kind of parent he will be, Ankit said that every man should learn how to take care of their newborn. He added that he has learnt to change his nappies and feed him and wants to experience it all. "Every father should know all these things, why leave it just to the mother?" said Ankit.

Earlier sharing a picture from her maternity photoshoot, Ruchi had written on Instagram, “There is nothing in this world that's easy.. it's your choice to whether you want to smile through those demanding times or just worry about things you've no control over.. let those butterflies of the unknown keep you alive to look forward to the unexplored adventures.. don't be shy to experiment, never look down upon your choices just because they don't fit the conventions.. the only way to soothe your soul is to let it loose..”