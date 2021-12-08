The entire cast of Ka Ooltah Chashmah will a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 along with producer and creator Asit Kumarr Modi. In a new promo, we see TMKOC’s Jethalal aka dreaming about aka Munmun Dutta. He is seen reciting ’s Kabhi Kabhi song. In the dream sequence we see Babita also appearing. His dream is short-lived as Amitabh wakes him up. We can also see Champaklal Jayantilal Gada aka Amit Bhatt and Jethalal explaining Big B what some words mean. Have a look at the promo below: Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan recalls the tough times when Amitabh Bachchan didn't have enough money to buy food for family

Meanwhile, on his father 's 114th birthday on November 27, Amitabh took to his official blog to share an unseen picture with his father and wrote, "My Father , my all .. November 27th his birth in the year 1907 .. Which makes it his 114th Anniversary .. He is in the heavens, with my Mother and they celebrate .. as do we , in thought word and deed."

He had added, "Those rare moments when one would find himself rushing against the winds to prevent the distance between us and to close it down as soon as it can be. The day of my wedding and his expression of fulfilment to not just be in congratulation but instead to be in the face of a belief, a chime, an ultimate season of love and great passion, of the quarries of the fears and conditionings of these deprived gym routines kart."

Big B will be next seen in , Mayday, Good Bye, Jhund, The Intern and an untitled Nag Ashwin film alongside and .