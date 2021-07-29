Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya do a 'romantic' task; latter exclaims, 'Disha se bhi itna close nahi hua hoon' – Watch

In the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we see Bigg Boss 14 enemies Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya doing a 'romantic' task with cockroaches.