Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya do a 'romantic' task; latter exclaims, 'Disha se bhi itna close nahi hua hoon' – Watch

In Bigg Boss 14, we saw Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya being at loggerheads quite a few times. Rahul Vaidya could not see eye-to-eye with Rubina Dilaik and thus there used to quarrels between them with Abhinav supporting Rubina. Now, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and have also been made to do a stunt together. In the latest promo, we get a glimpse of their 'romantic' stunt.

In the promo, we see Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya as a team. Their heads have been put in boxes filled with cockroaches and they have to pass keys to each other using their mouth. As the commentary goes on in the background of the other contestants, we see them laughing as Abhinav and Rahul come pretty close to each other since they are passing the keys. It is almost like they are kissing. Rahul Vaidya too gets a little funny and states that he hasn't come close to his ladylove Disha Parmar so much. To this, Rohit Shetty adds that 'Jhoot bol raha yeh' leaving everyone in splits. The video is pretty funny thanks to all the comments going on in the background. Watch it here:

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the first contestant to get eliminated was Nikki Tamboli. She aborted a few task leaving Rohit Shetty angry. She was out of the show and she also posted an apology for her fans for giving up so quickly. Now, rumours is that Nikki Tamboli may enter the show again as a wildcard contestant. While nothing has been officially declared yet, fans caught a glimpse of her in one of the recent promos of the show.