Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant was recently hospitalised due to weakness and low blood pressure. Sweta’s team said in a statement, “The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change.” According to her team, she is presently recovering and ‘will return home soon’. Shweta was was amongst the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi along with , , Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. She was recently present to shoot for the finale. Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence row: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Karan Mehra, these 7 celebs were also accused of beating up their wives

Reacting on her hospitalisation, Shweta’s ex-husband Abhinav Kohli on Wednesday, shared a note on Instagram. He wished for her speedy recovery and also added that actors go to extreme limits, eat less and stress out their bodies. He wrote note read, “Mere aur mere ladke ki aapas main milne aur saath rehne ke haq ki ladai apni jagah hai aur Court main chal rahi hai, par Bhagwan kare Shweta jaldi se tandarust ho jaye. Actor bechaare aap sabke saamne sabse sundar ban ne ke chakkar main, aur aap sabka aur zyaada pyaar paane ke Iiye, zaroorat se zyaada body banate rehte hain, kam se kam khana khate rehte hain, aur phir ek din unka dil thak jaata hai. (My fight to meet and be with my son is a separate issue and is in the court right now. But I pray to god for Shweta’s recovery at the earliest. In order to present their best physique and beauty to get maximum audience love, actors go to extreme limits, eat less and stress out their bodies. Ultimately their heart gets tired one day.)” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari's look in a crotchet top and denim hot pants can put any teen to shame — view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)

We wish Shweta a speedy recovery. Also Read - After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta Tiwari to play a hard-nosed CBI officer in her next — read deets