Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari get into a catfight thanks to Aditya Vishal Singh

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is slowing picking up pace at the TRP charts. Hosted by , it is now gaining popularity among the audience. , Varun Sood, , Vishal Aditya Singh, , Anushka Sen, , and others are in the show as the contestants, giving in their best to reach the finale. But what happened between Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi that they got into a catfight? Blame it on Vishal Aditya Singh.

Recently, Divyanka shared a video on her Instagram account. It shows Shweta Tiwari and her chilling on a bench, chit-chatting. Vishal Aditya Singh steps in as he gets the ladies something to drink. Soon he receives a call from his mother and he states that he will definitely win the K-medal. The ladies are not happy and soon point a gun at him. That's not all. The ladies take out another gun and point at each other while in an argument. But before jumping the guns, let us tell you that all of this is just for fun. Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for its stunts, it is also known for the comedy factor that comes along. This is just another example of it. Watch the video to have a good laugh.

Meanwhile, a latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 suggests that Nikki Tamboli is back on the show as a wild-card contestant. She was among the early ones to get eliminated as she aborted the stunts back-to-back. She had even apologised to her fans and the host for letting them down. On social media, she wrote, "It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt. It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.."