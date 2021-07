was excellent in tonight’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She completed her stunt like a pro in just about 3 minutes. Mahekk Chahal completed the same stunt in about 10 minutes while Sourabh Raaj Jain failed to complete it. The contestants had to cross a giant swing which seemed quite tricky. In the end, they had to jump in the water. Twitter is flooded with fans applauding Divyanka. Have a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli passes with flying colours in her first stunt after comeback; Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and others woken up at 4 am for ‘atyachaar’

Omg @Divyanka_T is killing it bro ????

Such a performer she is ?

Also @ashukla09 is actually very intelligent

Loving this two very much ❤️#DivyankaTripathi#AbhinavShukla #Kkk — Labiba Sultana (@LabibaSultana5) July 31, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi is making the stunt look easy. But I want you all to remember it's not easy. My mom said "are it's a easy stunt yaar, yeh kar gayi". Then Vishal came and she is like "this is actually difficult, kaise kar gayi yaar woh?".

.

.#KKK11 — Divek_ki_deewani (@_Smega_gl) July 31, 2021

This week.

1. Got teased

2. Was not showed zyada on screen.

3. Had disadvantage

4. Had no help from Rohit sir.

5. Dint see the stunt before.

6. No tantrums.

Abhi kaise log troll karenge yaar. Shit !

.

.#DivyankaTripathi #KKK11 — Divek_ki_deewani (@_Smega_gl) July 31, 2021

The best part of divyanka di whenever she's performed , she is always smiling . Always spread positivity and that's why she always gets positive results . @Divyanka_T#DivyankaTripathi #kkk11 #KhatronKeKhiladi — Divyanka lover (@Divyankalover2) July 31, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi is a performer ? I hope khabris who are saying that DT isn't there in finale are wrong ? — ? Fiza ? (@fiza_sandhu) July 31, 2021

Omg ! Divyanka is so fearless now she won everyone's heart by killing her stunts. And today's stunt was damn 3min 36 sec what an absolute performance. I just love her each stunt.

She is mind-blowing and NIDHAR + DHAKAD LADHKI too. ♥️#DivyankaTripathi@Divyanka_T — ❥DT MY LOVE (@divz_queen) July 31, 2021

It's still too early to say but fans are hoping to see Divyanka win the show. She has been pretty good so far.