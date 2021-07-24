Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Twitter reactions: Netizens left impressed with Rahul Vaidya's stunt; calls him 'Fearless RKV'

The stunt-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 manages to entertain everyone with their daily dose of entertainment. In today's episode, several stunts were being performed by the contestants. Well, contestant Rahul Vaidya became the highlight of the show and it seems as the singer-actor won hearts with his stint. Also Read - Hina Khan’s heart-wrenching note for her father will leave you teary-eyed – view post
In today's task, Rohit Shetty chooses Aastha Gill and Rahul Vaidya to perform the 'Lion task'. The contestants had to enter a cage and then collect the plates lying on the floor with the help of a stick. Aastha collects 7 discs while Rahul removed 6 discs. While Aastha wins the task and gets a locket from Rohit. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: ‘Could see that my family wasn’t happy,’ says evicted contestant Nikki Tamboli
Despite losing the task, Rahul wins millions of hearts with his charming personality. Netizens praise Rahul for his smooth and clean performance despite a lot of stress. One user tweets, "#RahulVaidya Lost the stunt by Only 1 Freaking Disc ! But He aced it completely we r so proud of u champ", while the other one says, "Just watched #KhatronKeKhiladi11 weak 1 Episodes
@rahulvaidya23 They way you performed nailed it both task my favorite of the season go killed it every task daring performer + Entertainment Star FEARLESS RKV IN KKK11". Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Madhurima Tuli BLASTS the makers for recreating 'frying pan' scene with Vishal Aditya Singh
Another user wrote, “Don't get disheartened guys, hamara ladka star hai, he doesn't need anyone's support . That's why he said everyone on the set were colleagues. He has a long way to go in the show, it's his time to shineFire". "lack of sportsmanship- aastha gill continuously wishing that rkv loses the stunt. I am so proud to stan rahulLoudly crying face he was cheering her up while she was performing stunt.
@rahulvaidya23 FEARLESS RKV IN KKK11", said the other one.
Take a look at the tweets here
