Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli passes with flying colours in her first stunt after comeback; Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and others woken up at 4 am for ‘atyachaar’

Tonight's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 started with telling the contestants that it's going to be an atyachaar week. So in the atyachaar week contestants would be made to go through some inconvenient things apart from the stunts. , and others woken up at 4 am to count rajmas! Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Sourabh Raaj Jain and were made to sit inside a box that had a temperature of 5 degrees while , and others were made to sit inside a crate.

The show also saw Nikki Tamboli making her comeback. She was given a 'second chance' by the makers and seemed very determined this time around. She was excellent in her first stunt after her comeback. Many contestants and Rohit encouraged her during the show.

Divyanka Tripathi was superb as she completed a rather difficult stunt in just about 3 minutes. Many contestants were seen imitating her, but she took it very sportingly. Rahul Vaidya provided extra entertainment by singing songs.

There was a stunt involving pigs which seemed pretty challenging. Rahul was very close to a pig when it was urinating. It seemed disgusting to watch.

The atyachaar will continue in the next episode as well.