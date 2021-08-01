Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli passes with flying colours in her first stunt after comeback; Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and others woken up at 4 am for ‘atyachaar’

Nikki Tamboli's comeback was one of the highlights of the show. Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi was superb as she completed a rather difficult stunt in just about 3 minutes. Many contestants were seen imitating her, but she took it very sportingly.