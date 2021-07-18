Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiere: From Shweta Tiwari kissing a chameleon to Divyanka Tripathi taking blessing from a giant lizard – here's all that went down

Rohit Shetty pulled out all manners of creepies, crawlies and ferocious beasts to leave no doubt in the viewer's minds as to what's in store for the contestants of KKK11; Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill.