Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Was Nikki Tamboli's elimination and comeback a planned move by the makers to get TRPs? Vote now

On Saturday's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 we saw Nikki Tamboli making a comeback. She was given a 'second chance' by the makers and seemed very determined this time around. She was excellent in her first stunt after her comeback. and many contestants encouraged her during the show.

In the first week, she had aborted three tasks and was eventually evicted. Her elimination was shocking and so was her return on the show. This makes us wonder if it was a planned move by the makers to get TRPs. And that is what we are asking you all. Get voting and let us know what you think:

After her elimination episode aired, Nikki said that her parents weren't pleased with her performance. Speaking with SpotboyE, Nikki said that when she was sitting and watching my episodes with my family I could see that they were not very happy.

Nikki had also shared a note on Instagram. She wrote, "It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt. It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time...See you all for my next super soon!"