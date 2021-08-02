Khatron Ke Khiladi: Prince Narula reveals why he'd been rejecting the show for 'many years'; wants to be a part of the next season

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is grabbing everyone's attention. With contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli and many others, the stunt-based show is slowly picking up pace on the TRP charts. Now, Prince Narula has spoken about the show and stated that he has rejected the offer quite a few times as he had music videos and other work commitments in hand. But he also mentioned that he is now ready to take it up and make it difficult for all the other contestants. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani reacts to Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination that fans have slammed as 'unfair'

In an Instagram live session, he told his fans, "I know, even if I go to Khatron Ke Khiladi, I will not leave anyone. I will make it difficult for other contestants because I enjoy doing all this and I am not sacred of heights, water or anything. I have been rejecting the offer for the past many years but this year, I am thinking that it should be done now." Among the current contestants of latest season, Prince Narula rooted for his friend and Roadies partner Varun Sood. He praised Varun's muscular body. He also stated that Khatron Ke Khiladi has several safety measures unlike Roadies where contestants get hurt a lot.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is making it to the headlines as fans are calling Sourabh Raaj Jain's eviction unfair. It was due to Arjun Bijlani that Sourabh got out of the show. Arjun clarified on Twitter and wrote, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that . When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair . I truly wished he hadn't .But yes u have a right to have an opinion."