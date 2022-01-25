Krushna Abhishek is currently famous for the various characters her plays on . He has had issues with his maternal uncle since the past couple of years. Now, in an interview with Indian Express, he has called Govinda his ‘Hero No 1’. He has admitted that they have had issues. From his interview, it seems he’s trying to mend his ways with his mama. Elaborating on his relationship with Govinda, Krushna said that Govinda has been an inspiration to him since childhood. He added that nobody is better than Govinda, and he is one of the best actors we have in India today. “I just pray to God that he does a lot more good films and gets back to the superstardom that he enjoyed. He still continues to be a star but I want him to do better and better,” said Krushna. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover suggests the host should opt for 'nasbandi'; here's why – watch video

Krushna also denied that his family feud is a publicity stunt. He said that he doesn't need publicity like this. He added that Govinda is a bigger star than him and that they don't need such controversies in their lives. "It will only do us more harm. Sometimes things go out of our control. I will accept that a few of his statements hurt me, and I even got angry. I responded to that and it becomes news and this goes on hampering our relationship," said Krushna. He went on to say that he is like his own son. He added that he might get upset over some things but they will always be family.

It can be recalled that their relationship was strained since Krushna sat out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah and Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja have spoken publicly on their tiff. Sunita has even gone on to say that their relationship can't be mended.