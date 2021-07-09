Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Did you know Shaheer Sheikh said 'no' to the show initially?

The wait is almost over for fans of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 as the show will begin from July 12. , and will be seen reprising their roles as Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari, respectively on the show. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan wants to do more romantic roles

Did you know that while Shaheer was the first and last choice, he wasn't very keen to do the show initially? Shaheer says, "After Mamta Patnaik's narration, I changed my mind."

Since Shaheer and Erica are returning with the show after a gap of 4 years, was it difficult to regain their chemistry? Shaheer says, "It wasn't difficult at all. I want to thank the makers for keeping the same team. So we had a feeling of déjà vu after going on the set. We felt the shoot never stopped. Because of that the comfort level was maintained. Even the sets are the same."

Shaheer went on to add that his character has changed now. “It was a bit difficult for me to play Dev as it is a layered character and we have used a new angle. I had to put in an extra effort in the beginning and that was challenging. Now it is becoming easy.”

Meanwhile, before the first season, Erica didn’t know who Shaheer was and had to google him. Erica said, “I didn’t used to watch a lot of TV. So before the show, I had to google who Shahher was. When I met him on the sets I told him this.”

